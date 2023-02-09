Segment 1: Justin Reppy, Senior Advisor, Goldstone Financial Group, talks to John about the likelihood we see a recession this year, the conflicting data that has been coming out recently, the Fed’s plan to handle inflation, and his advice to investors in this economic climate.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, tells John about the latest news regarding Netflix password sharing, Microsoft’s Bing search engine incorporating the language technology behind ChatGPT, and Google unveiling its ChatGPT rival, Bard.

Segment 3: Ally Marotti, Reporter, Consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, for Crain’s, joins John to discuss some of her recent stories including a Chick-fil-A coming to O’Hare, McDonald’s looking to open 1900 locations across the world, the Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery teaming up with a new dispensary that’s open in Wheeling, and the new restaurant replacing Tavern on Rush.

Segment 4: Cate Deventer, Analyst, Bankrate, talks to John about the true cost of auto insurance in 2023.