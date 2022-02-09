Wintrust Business Lunch 2/9/22: Terry Savage – Sanguine about the stock market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 04, 2022 in New York City. Following a strong jobs report, stocks still slid in morning trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 60 points as volatility in tech markets unsettled investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how we are only about 700 points away from Dow all-time highs, and a quick note about how you can create an account at IRS.gov for your tax refund. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Katherine Duncan, owner and confectionista, Katherine Anne Confections, tells John about her business, when she became interested in confections, how they recently celebrated their 15th anniversary, some of the items that they sell, how they managed business during COVID, and their upcoming Valentine’s Day event.