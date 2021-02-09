Wintrust Business Lunch 2/9/21: Walgreens partnering with Uber to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments, what’s next for Bitcoin and ‘Nearby’ wants to help small businesses compete with Amazon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: A Walgreens signage is seen in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on February 09, 2021 in New York City. Uber and Walgreens announced today a partnership to offer free rides in communities of color to vaccination sites. the coronavirus (COVID-19) has had greater effect in communities largely made up of Black and Hispanic people. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today and why everyone is talking about Bitcoin.

Segment 2: Rashod Johnson, CEO and President, Ardmore Roderick tells John about some of the big projects their team is working on (Obama Presidential Center and the CTA Red-Purple Bypass) and why he believes hiring a diverse group of talent is a key to success.

Segment 3: Max Schroeder, Hotel Manager at The Peninsula Chicago, joins John to talk about how they have managed business during the pandemic, some special packages they have for Valentine’s Day and being named the third best hotel in the U.S in U.S. News & World Report’s 11th annual 25 best hotels in the United States roundup

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Uber offering free rides to vaccines for people in underserved communities, SpaceX beginning to accept deposits for Starlink service and a new online platform “Nearby” that wants to help small businesses compete with Amazon and Walmart.