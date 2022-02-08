Wintrust Business Lunch 2/8/22: Soaring prices worry investors, Peloton CEO steps down, and the end of the office romance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: Peloton Co-Founder/CEO John Foley speaks onstage during Day 2 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 6, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about UBS Global Wealth Management’s quarterly sentiment survey which shows that soaring prices, inflation and the volatile stock market are the most important issues to investors.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells Anna about a new survey that shows that fewer than 5% of US workers expect to find their partner at work.

Segment 3: James Royal, Senior Analyst, Bankrate talks to Anna about a new survey that shows that 36 percent of American workers have never had a retirement account. James offers some tips on what you need to know about getting started.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Peloton announcing the are replacing its CEO and cutting 2,800 jobs, Apple announcing that it will release an app that enables iPhones to accept credit card payments, and the FAA proposing new policies that would shield Boeing employees from overseeing safety.