Wintrust Business Lunch 2/8/21: Tesla invests in bitcoin, Target’s activewear brand hits $1 billion in sales and Uber subleasing more of its Chicago office

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A bitcoin ATM is seen inside the Big Apple Tobacco Shop on February 08, 2021 in New York City. Tesla announced on Monday that it purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. The car company also announced that it will start accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products which include their electric cars and solar panels. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the first 3-D printed house up for sale, the labor market improving slightly in January, mortgage rates rising and what exactly is in President Biden’s stimulus package.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Uber subleasing several thousand square feet of its Chicago office at the Old Main Post Office and startups Prisidio and Tovala each raising a fresh round of funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Target’s activewear brand reaching $1 billion in sales and Tesla’s investment in bitcoin.