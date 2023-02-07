Segment 1: Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the explosive jobs growth and what that means for the Fed trying to tame inflation. Ilyce also explains why she sees the economy as being strong and how much we are paying to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including how the seasonal real estate cycle is back, why sales are down, 6 clues that home prices have found their happy place, a knockoff of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House quickly went under contract, and why a Gold Coast building has been vacant since 1990.