Wintrust Business Lunch 2/7/22: Frontier and Spirit Airlines merge, possible suitors for Peloton, and Valentine’s Day spending

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about what we can learn from the January jobs report, the amount of new businesses that were started in 2021, inflation still running at a 40-year high, and how Valentine’s Day spending is up 44% compared to last year.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago parking app SpotHero growing again after getting hit hard early in the pandemic, and Cameo’s new NFT project.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the merger of Frontier and Spirit Airlines, possible suitors for Peloton, and Amazon raising the price of their Prime membership.