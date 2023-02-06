Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the jobs report surpassing expectations last week, what that means for the economy, the relationship between employment and inflation, what he expects the Fed to do with interest rates next month, and why he believes people should stay committed to their long-term financial plans.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about the 23 startups to watch in 2023.

Segment 3: Aaron Mok, Tech News Reporter, Insider, talks to John about ChatGPT and the 10 jobs that AI is most likely to replace.