Wintrust Business Lunch 2/5/21: Disappointing jobs report, COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the best Valentine’s Day greeting cards

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to discuss the January jobs report, the overall strength of the economy as the vaccine rollout continues, the status of President Biden’s stimulus plan and what wc an learn from the GameStop drama.

Segment 2: Matt DiLoreto, Vice President, State Government Affairs at HDA, tells John how the Healthcare Distribution Alliance get medications and healthcare-related products to their ultimate point of dispensing and administration.

Segment 3: Mollie Green, illustrator and owner of La Familia Green, joins John to talk about her greeting card company, how she creates her designs and some of the best-selling cards that you can order for Valentine’s Day this year.