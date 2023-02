Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the remarkably strong January labor report.

Segment 2: Marguerite Ward, Correspondent, Insider, tells John why CEO’s who are demanding employees return to the office could be hurting diversity.

Segment 3: Alan Shapiro, Founder, Cider Summit, talks to John about the upcoming Cider Summit Chicago happening Saturday at Navy Pier.