Wintrust Business Lunch 2/3/22: Jobless claims decline, Facebook's grim day, and have some February fun at The Gwen

Wintrust Business Lunch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, a person looks at a smart phone with a Facebook App logo displayed on the background, on August 17, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, and to preview tomorrow’s labor report for January.

Segment 2: Joan E. SolsmanSenior ReporterCNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Facebook’s grim day on Wall Street, Spotify’s string of bad headlines continuing, NASA is shifting the ISS to commercial use before dropping it in the Pacific Ocean, the FBI warning athletes not to take their phones to Olympics due to security fears, and Twitter toying with the idea of letting tweet word length run really long.

Segment 3: Katharine DeGoma, General Manager, The Gwen, tells John about what makes The Gwen special, how business has been going the last couple of months, and the special events they have planned for February.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the pre-mixed cocktails category outselling beer and hard seltzer, ADM partnering with a French firm to make pet food from insect protein, and SpaceX officially launching premium Starlink internet.

