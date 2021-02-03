Wintrust Business Lunch 2/3/21: What’s next for GameStop, Shedd Aquarium reopens and Winter Games come to Evanston

CHICAGO – JUNE 23: Gentoo penguins care for their week-old chick in their Shedd Aquarium habitat June 23, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. Three gentoos and one rockhopper penguin were recently hatched at the facility. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to explain why the GameStop controversy has become far more than a fascinating story of David and Goliath and what we need to know about the student debt problem. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Downtown Evanston Executive Director Annie Coakley joins John to tell us about the inaugural 2021 Winter Games coming to Evanston. Explore the city, win prizes and support local businesses! You can find more about the games here.

Segment 3: Meghan Curran, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Shedd Aquarium, joins John to discuss the Shedd safely reopening for in-person visitors for the first time since they voluntarily closed in November.