Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the best ways to show employee appreciation throughout the year. And what employers and employees can both do to make the company stronger.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about some trending work terms for 2023 including, “Scatter-Shot Job Seeking,” “Minimal Mondays,” and “Robin-Hood’ing the ‘Man’ (or woman).”

Segment 3: Adam Taggart, CEO & Founder of Wealthion, joins John to talk about how a recession will impact the labor market, why he believes a ‘hard landing’ recession is likely, and why the markets were down in February.

Segment 4: Gus Noble, CEO, Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside, gives John and listeners some tips on how to speak to someone about moving to a senior living community.