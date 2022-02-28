Wintrust Business Lunch 2/28/22: Inflation pushes ahead, Target raising its minimum wage, and Airbnb offering free housing to Ukrainian refugees

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts outside of a Target store on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Shares of big box retailer Target fell after the company reported that same-store sales during November and December inched up only 1.4%, compared to a more robust growth of 5.7% one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the volatility in the stock market in response to the crisis in Ukraine, Chicago being the 8th most active real estate market of the last decade, and Airbnb offering free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago quantum startup landing funding from the Department of Energy, the first crop of startups being selected to an accelerator from Gener8tor, a well know Midwest startup group that just launched its first Chicago program, and Grubhub partnering with Buyk to deliver select items in just 15 minutes.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Target raising pay to $24/hour for some workers, why a boycott of Russian vodka is misguided, Twitter to begin reducing the visibility of and labeling tweets from Russian state-run media outlets, and Japan suspending production at Toyota plant after suspected cyberattack.