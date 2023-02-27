Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about pending home sales improving for the second straight month, the ongoing concern over interest rates, apartment rents declining, and what we should look for at the Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place this week.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Rivet, an artificial-intelligence-powered audience management platform, moving to Chicago, a prolific Chicago inventor developing a device that can measure how much you use your voice, and a Chicago 3D printing startup being used to help develop a basketball used in the NBA dunk contest.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk rising credit card debt and what you should do if you are trying to pay off credit card balances.