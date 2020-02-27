Wintrust Business Lunch 2/27/20: How Will Coronavirus Affect Your Portfolio? 5 Things You Can Do With Unwanted Gift Cards & How Illinois Warehouses Are Adapting With E-Commerce Growth

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, February 27th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Dan Ackerman, Senior Managing Editor for CNET, has our weekly update on technology and innovation news. A round-up of the best Apple MacBook deals for 2020 sees the default laptop for so many people getting back to the “classic” price– pick up the newest MacBook Air for $949. A lot of game designers are among the many creatives excited about The Smithsonian Institution making 2.8 million high-resolution and 3D images available for public use. Now listed under public domain, free of charge– anyone can “use, reuse and transform them into just about anything they choose.” Foldable cell phones with bendable glass screens (like Razr and Galaxy Z Flip) captured the attention of the market but the devices have failed to go mainstream with issues in durability.

Segment 2: (At 6:04) Bill Geiger of Geiger Wealth Management joins Ji in the studio with a special offer for listeners and advice on investing with a safety net for those looking to retire in five to ten years. Geiger and his team assess risks in your portfolio and ensure you protect your ability to live comfortably in retirement.

Segment 3: (At 15:06) Do you have unused gift cards in your house? What should you do with a gift card from a store you don’t love and what about those pesky remainder amounts left on a partially used card? Bankrate.com analyst Ted Rossman reports half of Americans have unused gift cards worth more than $21 billion. The average person is sitting on around $167 in free money. Rossman alerts us about inactivity fees and cautions us when selling.

Segment 4: (At 23:34) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth checks in with Ji to discuss trending local and national business stories. Apple restricts filmmakers from showing villains with iPhones onscreen as part of Apple’s guidelines for using Apple trademarks and copyrights. Walmart has been quietly working on an Amazon Prime competitor called Walmart+ which will rebrand its existing Delivery Unlimited subscription program. Amazon Go Grocery has no check out lines and records via cameras what you leave the store with and charges you later. Chipotle is upgrading its queso with an entirely new recipe — queso blanco is made with Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses as well as Serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers. Panera is launching an unlimited coffee subscription program for $8.99 a month.