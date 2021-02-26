Wintrust Business Lunch 2/26/21: Household income grows, mortgage rates rise and what we need to know about the next round of PPP loans

CHICAGO – MARCH 17: A newly constucted house is offered for sale in the Old Irving Park neighborhood March 17, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The Commerce Department said housing starts jumped 22 percent in February, the biggest percentage rise since January 1990. Housing Starts throughout the Midwest were up 58%. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the positive labor market news, GDP’s upper movement, household income rising due to stimulus money, the status of the next stimulus package and the outlook for the economy for the rest of the year.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to tell us why mortgage rates are rising and what it means for the economy.

Segment 3: Cindy Bielik, Owner and Co-Founder, The Dinner Club, joins John to talk about how their business creates healthy and delicious meals for busy families.

Segment 4: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John everything we need to know about the next round in the Paycheck Protection Program.