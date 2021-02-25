Wintrust Business Lunch 2/25/21: Stocks fall, Target to open mini Apple shops and Walgreens to sell do-it-yourself COVID-19 test kits

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 13: A sign hangs outside of a Target store on January 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Target announced today that comparable sales rose 17.2% during the November/December holiday shopping season. On Monday the stock reached an all-time high of nearly $200-per-share. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about why stocks are dropping sharply today, what is happening with the next stimulus package and why he believes the economy is going to rebound quickly in 2021.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including TikTok feta pasta, Apple taking back the ‘Biggest Phone Maker” crown and YouTube rolling out a supervised account option.

Segment 3: Matt Frank, Director of Economic Development, Village of Schaumburg, tells John about how businesses in Schaumburg are navigating the pandemic, why the village is popular with businesses and why he believes Schaumburg will bounce back quickly from the negative impact of COVID-19.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Walgreens planning to sell do-it-yourself COVID-19 test kits, Pepsi getting into the booze mixer market and mini Apple stores to begin rolling out in some Target stores.