Wintrust Business Lunch 2/25/20: Terry Savage Answers Common Personal Finance Questions, The Stock Market Continues To Plunge As Coronavirus Uncertainty Continues, & Trending Chicago Transportation Stories

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, February 25th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, an expert on personal finance, the markets and the economy, joins Wintrust Business Lunch weekly to answer listeners’ questions. Her weekly column is syndicated by Tribune Content Agency and can also be found at TerrySavage.com along with other resources. Today’s questions covered the subjects of mortgages, student loan payments, gas prices, bonds and having enough money for retirement.

Segment 2: (At 22:25) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth joins Ji to discuss local and national trending business stories. The CTA is planning a six-month “all-door” bus boarding pilot on two South Side routes — No. J14 and No. 192. All-door boarding allows riders to enter through the front and rear bus doors with the hopes to speed up the process, reduce traffic and increase falling ridership. It’s going to cost more for your luggage on United Airlines– the first checked bag for flights will cost $30 (up from $25) for flights. The second checked bag will now cost $40 (up from $35). McDonald’s is marking the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary by auction an emerald and diamond-encrusted 18-karat gold cup on eBay with the proceeds to support Ronald McDonald’s house. The 10-day auction ends at 5 a.m. EST on March 6.