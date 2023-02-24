Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to explain why it’s bad news that the economy is strong. And as always, Terry answers your financial questions.

Segment 2: Matt Kaufman, SVP, Head of ETFs, Calamos Investments, talks to John about the shift towards the use of exchange traded funds (ETFs), how much growth there is in the ETF space, how ETFs differ from a mutual fund, and their partnership with the great Giannis Antetoukoumpo to give back to the community and to build a series of investment products.

Segment 3: Jeff Infusino, President, Camp One Step, tells John about the work they do providing free year-round camp experiences for kids with cancer.