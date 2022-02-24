Wintrust Business Lunch 2/24/22: Will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine create more inflation?

Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about how the market has acted historically when there has been an invasion, what we should know about rising interest rates and inflation, Ukraine’s resources that Vladimir Putin has his eye on, and how the market is stumbling due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Segment 2: Jayme Johnston, Owner / Chef, Girl in the Park in Orland Park, joins John to talk about her family-owned gastropub, their original mission of bringing the city to the suburbs, their excellent craft cocktail program, the importance of supporting local vendors, the live music they offer, their dog friendly atmosphere, how they came up with the name of the restaurant, what she learned from traveling to Italy, and some of the great food they serve.