Wintrust Business Lunch 2/24/21: Terry Savage: What to do if you are a victim of identity theft fraud related to unemployment benefits

A man checks information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Another 3.8 million people filed claims for jobless benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. While that’s down from the previous week’s 4.4 million, a staggering 30.3 million have applied for unemployment in the six weeks since the coronavirus began taking a wrecking ball to the U.S. job market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the Dow hitting a new record, what we need to know about stimulus and the Affordable Care Act subsidy and the ongoing issues with IDES. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Nathan Kipnis, Principal, Kipnis Architecture + Planning, tells John how the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Accord will impact designing and building more sustainable homes and commercial buildings. Nate also discusses why the disaster in Texas has caused some misperceptions about green energy.