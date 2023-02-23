Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the best ways to invest in this economic climate, the importance of having a financial plan, the Fed’s continued plan to tackle inflation, and general strategies for minimizing tax pain.

Segment 2: Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association, talks to John about the rise of check fraud across Illinois and some tips consumers can use to protect themselves.

Segment 3: Claire Reilly, Principal Video Producer, CNET, joins John to talk about how the world is negotiating new AI technology.