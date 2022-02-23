Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/22: Terry Savage – How the Russia-Ukraine crisis is impacting the economy

Drivers pass a petrol station in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2022. – Stock markets mostly rose and oil prices held relatively steady on February 23 as economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine crisis were deemed less harsh than expected. Brent crude stood at $96.73 per barrel, having soared to a seven-year high of $99.50 on February 22 on fears of disruptions to key Russian oil supplies. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what has changed with regards to Zelle and 1099K and how the stock market is reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial question.

Segment 2: Jay Owen, Co-Founder and Chairman of Dom’s Kitchen & Market, joins John to talk about their new grocery store concept, some of the items they carry at the market, how business has been going since they opened last summer, and their new store opening up later this year in Old Town.