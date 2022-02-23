Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/22: Terry Savage – How the Russia-Ukraine crisis is impacting the economy

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what has changed with regards to Zelle and 1099K and how the stock market is reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial question.
Segment 2: Jay Owen, Co-Founder and Chairman of Dom’s Kitchen & Market, joins John to talk about their new grocery store concept, some of the items they carry at the market, how business has been going since they opened last summer, and their new store opening up later this year in Old Town.