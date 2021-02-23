Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/21: Tech stocks rebound, consumer confidence rises and navigating a challenging tax season

Segment 1: Matt Foltz, Wealth Manager and tax expert, Balasa Dinverno Foltz, joins John to talk about what we need to know as the 2021 tax season begins.
Segment 2: Arielle Weininger, Chief Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Illinois Holocaust Museum, tells John about the new Mandela: Struggle for Freedom exhibit.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including CBRE acquiring 35% of co-working company Industrious and consumer confidence ticking up for the second straight month.