Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/21: Tech stocks rebound, consumer confidence rises and navigating a challenging tax season

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Segment 1: Matt Foltz, Wealth Manager and tax expert, Balasa Dinverno Foltz, joins John to talk about what we need to know as the 2021 tax season begins.

Segment 2: Arielle Weininger, Chief Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Illinois Holocaust Museum, tells John about the new Mandela: Struggle for Freedom exhibit.

Segment 3:  WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including CBRE acquiring 35% of co-working company Industrious and consumer confidence ticking up for the second straight month.

Popular