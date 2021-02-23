Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/21: Tech stocks rebound, consumer confidence rises and navigating a challenging tax season

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 24: With Christmas only one day away, holiday shoppers make a last-minute trip to stores in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24, 2020 in New York City. Despite persisting social distancing recommendations and many turning to online retailers, large crowds filled the streets of New York City’s commercial districts Thursday. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Matt Foltz, Wealth Manager and tax expert, Balasa Dinverno Foltz, joins John to talk about what we need to know as the 2021 tax season begins.

Segment 2: Arielle Weininger, Chief Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Illinois Holocaust Museum, tells John about the new Mandela: Struggle for Freedom exhibit.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including CBRE acquiring 35% of co-working company Industrious and consumer confidence ticking up for the second straight month.