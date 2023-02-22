Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, talks to John about why the market had such a bad day yesterday, what he expects to happen with the markets after the Fed releases their minutes, retail sales being strong, credit card debt rising, the overall economy being strong, and why he thinks we’ll have a soft landing from a recession.

Segment 2: Carrie Szarzynski, senior vice president – Midwest Region for Hiffman National, tells John about the steps office buildings can and should take to attract and retain tenants, especially if workers are only spending time there a few days per week.

Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Senior Director Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, tells John about everything that is in the brand new 2023 Chicago Visitors Guide.