Wintrust Business Lunch 2/22/22: Stock market response to Russia-Ukraine conflict, Peloton outage, and Heaven on Seven’s special Mardi Gras menu

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on February 22 2022, in New York. – Wall Street stocks retreated early on February 22 as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest escalation of the Ukraine conflict stoked volatility in markets. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about how the markets are reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about some “Careless Conduct Scene Investigations.” With so many employees returning to in-person work, some have not successfully adjusted to (or embraced) fundamental office behavior rules, resulting in a spike of conduct complaints by others. What can business owners do if they are seeing an increase in internal conduct complaints?

Segment 3: The great chef Jimmy Bannos joins John to talk about how Heaven on Seven is celebrating Mardi Gras this year. While the restaurant remains closed, you can pick up Jimmy’s ever-famous gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee and more at Purple Pig starting Friday, February 25th.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Peloton being hit by a major outage this morning, Slack also suffering an outage, a small business survey about how businesses have managed the pandemic, and the latest Apple update letting you unlock your phone while wearing a mask.