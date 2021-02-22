Wintrust Business Lunch 2/22/21: Janet Yellen’s Bitcoin warning, airlines ground some Boeing 777 planes and Chicago startup Foxtrot raising $42 million

EVERETT, WA – FEBRUARY 22: Boeing 777X jetliners are seen parked at Boeings airplane production facility on February 22, 2021 in Everett, Washington. Following Saturday’s engine failure on a Boeing 777 over Denver, the FAA issued an emergency inspection order for Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney engines. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stocks that drove the market’s pandemic gain, Janet Yellen issuing a warning about bitcoin, mortgage interests rates jumping and what we know about the real unemployment numbers.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Foxtrot raising $42M to launch more neighborhood convenience stores, Wayfair planning to open a new fulfillment center in Chicagoland that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area and Nature’s Fynd, a Chicago startup that’s created a new method for producing meatless and dairy-free foods, revealing its first official products for sale.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the United engine fire that prompted groundings of Boeing 777, a UK high court ruling that Uber drivers are workers, not independent contractors and Taco Bell entering the chicken sandwich wars.