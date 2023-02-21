Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how you can use ChatGPT in your job search. Also, are cover letters still relevant?

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Tovala officially jumping into the air fryer business, and a quantum data storage startup landing funding.

Segment 3: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the market downturn today, if he believes we’ve seen the bottom of the market, the likelihood we see a shallow recession, and the continued slowing of the housing market.

Segment 4: Rashod Johnson, CEO and President, Ardmore Roderick tells John about how his company is fostering future generations of engineers and their partnership with an elementary school in Englewood to get kids interested in engineering.