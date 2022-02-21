Wintrust Business Lunch 2/21/22: What to do if you have been laid off, Cameo making a push in Japan, and a tech-infused mini golf experience in Oakbrook

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: CEO + CoFounder of Cameo Steven Galanis attends Big Game Weekend Kickoff Concert at the Cameo Villa on February 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Cameo)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what you should know if you have recently been laid off, if it is smart to embellish your resume when you are looking for a job, and why now is a great time to ask for a raise or promotion.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including FTX’s crypto is growing their empire as its US operations start in Chicago, a Chicago-area tech firm that makes lab-grown diamonds hauling in $20 million in new funding, and Cameo making a big push in Japan.

Segment 3:  Joe Vrankin, CEO, Puttshack, tells John about the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience.

