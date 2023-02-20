Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about remote work impacting the economy, a new study that shows 75% of Americans have regrets about moving, and the hot new benefits that employers are bringing on to keep employees happy.

Segment 2: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about the importance of learning agility, the challenges of remote work and learning, the rise of the term ‘deskless workers,’ the amount of money cities are losing due to remote work, and why employers need to get creative about hybrid work.