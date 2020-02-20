Wintrust Business Lunch 2/20/20: Affordable Apple AirPods Alternatives, Highlights from Governor Pritzker's Budget Address, & Starbucks and McDonald's Join Forces on Reusable Cup Pilot Program

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, an expert on personal finance, the markets and the economy, joins Wintrust Business Lunch weekly to answer listeners’ questions. Her weekly column is syndicated by Tribune Content Agency and can also be found at TerrySavage.com along with other resources including a link to "Ask Terry." Today’s questions from listeners covered the subjects of bonds, 401K's and what do in face of such volatile markets and a focus beyond just your money but on your health and social responsibilities.

Coronavirus fears continue to grip the U.S. stock markets as investors continue to question whether the policymaker's actions are sufficient. On Wednesday afternoon, a market-wide “circuit breaker” (fourth time in a week that a circuit breaker was triggered) halted trading for 15 minutes just before 1 p.m. ET after the S&P 500 was down 8.9%, while the Dow dropped 2,300 points (more than 10%). The Dow's losses on Wednesday erased its entirety of gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 2017. The Nasdaq lost 8.8%. Oil prices tumbled more than 24%, their second-worst day on record, also added pressure to the markets.