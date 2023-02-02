Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about how well the market has been performing this year, why he doesn’t see a recession coming, and why he believes in profits and earnings rather than ‘zombie’ stocks.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, tells John about what we know about Netflix rolling out a new crackdown on password sharing.

Segment 3: Michael Edwards, President and CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins John to break down their new report on downtown activity during the last quarter of 2022.

Segment 4: Jacqui Hebein, Director of Agency Relations, Northern Illinois Food Bank, tells John about how donations have been going recently, if there is a greater need for donations now, and an innovative platform and digital Food Finder map helping neighbors experiencing food insecurity connect with vital food resources in their community and surrounding areas.