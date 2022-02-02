Wintrust Business Lunch 2/2/22: Markets find their footing, January employment slowed down, and how you can avoid refund delays this tax season

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the down month for the market in January, the markets finding their footing so far in February, why the Fed believing “transitory” inflation was a swing and a miss, the impact supply chain has had on the economy, what we can expect from Friday’s labor report, and how the markets will react to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Segment 2: Juliana Kaplan, Labor / Inequality reporter, Business Insider, tells John what you can do to prepare for tax season.

Segment 3: Rich Regan, CEO, Auditorium Theatre, talks to John about how business has been going since they reopened in October, the types of shows that are being held at the Auditorium, their safety protocols for attending shows, and this weekend’s performance with the Trinity Irish Dance Company.

