Wintrust Business Lunch 2/2/21: GameStop tumbles, Uber buying alcohol delivery service Drizly and how the pandemic has impacted credit card debt

Segment 1: Ted Rossman, industry analyst for CreditCards.com, joins John to discuss a new report that shows just how much the coronavirus pandemic has impacted credit card debt.

Segment 2: Mark Sotelino, partner, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, tells John about all the events they have planned to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the earnings report from UPS, Uber buying alcohol delivery service Drizly and Impossible foods slashing prices.

WGN Business reporter Steve Alexander also get you up to speed on the latest GameStop news.

