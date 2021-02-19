Wintrust Business Lunch 2/19/21: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushes for big stimulus, $15 minimum wage debate, and what should be done to fix the student debt crisis

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen attends a meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden with business leaders about a Covid relief bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the market moving on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen making a push for more stimulus and the $15 minimum wage debate.

Segment 2: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss a new study that says 1 in 10 will have to switch jobs by 2030 and what needs to be done with the student debt crisis.

Segment 3: Roz Stuttley, Chair of Choose Chicago‘s ‘Choose Compassion’ committee, tells John about all the amazing things you can do around the city to celebrate Black History Month.

Segment 4: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about what can be learned from Bruce Springsteen’s “The Middle” commercial and how CEOs now are trying to figure out how to navigate the political and ideological polarization of their workforces, customers, vendors and other constituencies.