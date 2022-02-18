Wintrust Business Lunch 2/18/22: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting the stock market, tips for paying down debt, and Elmwood Park celebrates restaurant week

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to talk about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the markets, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard saying inflation could “get out of control,” the importance of thinking long-term as an investor, and what sectors you should be looking at for your next investment.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows just 53% of Americans have more emergency savings than credit card debt.

Segment 3: Angelo “Skip” Saviano, Village President, Elmwood Park, joins John to talk about the Dine-In Elmwood Park promotion starting Feb. 18 and running for 10 days, through Feb. 27.

