Wintrust Business Lunch 2/18/21: Stock market slide, weekly jobless claims jump and chicken sandwich wars heating up

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Partner, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to talk about the stock market dipping today, the weekly jobless claims, retail sales rising due to the last stimulus and why we should send money to the parts of the economy that have been hurt the most.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apples new emojis, Amazon possibly building a smart cuckoo clock and what’s coming out of today’s GameStop hearing.

Segment 3: Laura Adams, Senior Driving Analyst, Aceable, tells John about a new study that looks at how the pandemic has impacted getting a driver’s license.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Second City getting a new owner, fast-food Chicken wars becoming a thing again and Boeing losing two longtime board directors.