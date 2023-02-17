Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to break down all the economic data coming out this week, why the market continues to be volatile, why all eyes are on the Fed, the resiliency of the economy right now, and his advice to investors in this economic climate.

Segment 2: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about Governor Pritzker’s speech earlier this week, the long-term strength of the stock market, and rising credit card debt. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.