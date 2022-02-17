Wintrust Business Lunch 2/17/22: Inflation likely to last into 2023, Gmail getting a new look, and downtown activity rebounds

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 27: The Logo of Gmail ( Google Mail ) is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about where the most Americans quit their jobs in December, and when we might see inflation cool down.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Ukraine banks and military websites suffering the country’s largest ever cyberattack, Facebook updating its corporate values to include “Metamates,” Gmail’s look changing this spring, and the likelihood we see Wordle eventually go behind a paywall.

Segment 3: Michael Edwards, President and CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins John to talk about their latest report on downtown activity. The latest report shows that recovery is off to a strong start for 2022.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Tesla facing another investigation from regulators after reports of unexpected braking, safety regulators reportedly approve “adaptive headlights,” Uber now letting users see negative reviews from drivers, and how the 3G phase-out will likely impact other common devices beyond phones.