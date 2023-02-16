Americans Believe Grocery Store Profits are 14 Times Higher than Reality and Inflation Is Twice as High as Actual, dunnhumby Finds

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John Williams to talk about wholesale prices rising 0.7% in January, the reaction to the markets after another hot inflation report, and how economists still worry recession could be on the way.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John Williams about a variety of tech stories including the new Phone Ultra could be coming in 2024, Amazon’s Zoox self-driving taxis coming to public roads, and the head of YouTube announcement of stepping down.

Segment 3: Colleen Baader, Rieke Interiors Senior Vice President and Co-Owner joins John Williams to discuss the five reasons why employers should encourage workers to come back to the office.

Segment 4: Ray Stout, Executive Director of Illinois Craft Brewers Guild joins John to talk about the introduction of the legislation to legalize direct-to-consumer beer shipping, expand self-distribution privileges, and make it easier for breweries to grow.