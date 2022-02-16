Wintrust Business Lunch 2/16/22: Terry Savage – The IRS is taking a closer look at your cash app transactions. What you need to know

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the markets reacting to the crisis in Ukraine, retail sales jumping in January, the IRS is taking a closer look at your cash app transactions, and what you should know about creating an IRS account. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Mark Yonally, Founder and Artistic Director, Chicago Tap Theatre, tells John about a little bit about the theater, what we should know about tap in Chicago, and the upcoming show, “For the Love of Tap.”