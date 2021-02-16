Wintrust Business Lunch 2/16/21: Bitcoin’s incredible run, how the pandemic has impacted emergency savings and a Chicago startup bringing massages to your Uber

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: In this photo illustration a phone is held displaying the Uber logo as a taxi pases at Waterloo station on September 28, 2020 in London, England. The ride-sharing service won its appeal after Transport for London denied a renewal of its operating license late last year. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today, the reason why pot stocks are on fire and why everyone is still talking about Bitcoin.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to tell us about a new report that shows 54% of Americans say they have more emergency savings than credit card debt, while more than 1-in-4 have more credit card debt than emergency savings.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new startup that is bringing video screens and massages to your next Uber, Zillow buying a Chicago tech company and Rheaply raising more money.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Ford briefly closing an F-150 plant in Kansas City after winter weather and Cresco Labc co-founder planning a marijuana stock offering.