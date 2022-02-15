Wintrust Business Lunch 2/15/22: Stock market rally, the Great Resignation hits TikTok, and Super Bowl ratings bounce back

A photograph taken on February 9, 2022 shows the logo of video-focused social networking service TikTok, at the TikTok UK office, in London. – With a billion users, TikTok has rapidly become one of the most important players in the music industry, and now has its sights set on revolutionising the way artists are discovered and get paid. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the rise of people quitting their jobs on Tik Tok (aka Quit Tok). Would you hire a person that previously quit a job on social media?

Segment 2: Dr. Lyn Hughes, Founder, National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum / Pullman National Monument, talks to John what we should know about the museum, the importance of celebrating the contributions made by African-Americans to America’s labor movement, their upcoming expansion, and Pullman Porter Museum’s 27th Founding Anniversary and The A. Philip Randolph “Gentle Warrior Awards” Gala Cocktail Reception. You find tickets for that event here.

Segment 3: Richard Burke, President and CEO, Envoy Global, tells John about how they are able to help companies navigate talent and help hire and manage an international workforce.

Segment 4:  WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Chicago-based startup Bartesian moving to Fulton Market, McDonald’s filing for trademark patents for virtual restaurants, and Super Bowl ratings bounce back.

