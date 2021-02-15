Wintrust Business Lunch 2/15/21: Confidence in the housing market on the rise, Steak ‘n Shake considers bankruptcy and Nestle announces vegan KitKat bar

Steak ‘n Shake chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the findings from the Mortgage Bankers Association 4th Quarter Update and why confidence in the housing market continues to rise.

Segment 2: Mychael Bonner, Chef/Partner, Lettuce Entertain You, tells John about a virtual event that celebrates Black and African-American cuisine in honor of Black History Month.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Nestle planning for a plant-based Kit Kat, Steak-n-Shake considering bankruptcy and the weather impacting energy markets.