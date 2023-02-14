Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, Founder and CEO, LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about their new survey that shows 85% of employed people would consider quitting their job in 6 months.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, joins John to talk about why American companies are removing a 4 year college degree from job requirements.

Segment 3: Matt Schultz, Chief Credit Analyst, Lending Tree, joins John to talk about how much Americans spend on Valentine’s Day and the credit card debt that may follow.

Segment 4: Jim Starwalt, Broker Owner: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes, share how to go about buying a home with a significant other.