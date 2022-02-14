Wintrust Business Lunch 2/14/22: How inflation is impacting the real estate market, used car prices surging, and a cryptocurrency app crashes after Super Bowl commercial

This illustration photo shows the Coinbase logo on a smartphone in Los Angeles on April 13, 2021. – The arrival April 13, 2021, of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Nasdaq is one of the most anticipated events of the year on Wall Street, where enthusiasm for record-breaking bitcoin is in full swing, despite questions about the sustainability of the market. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market being down in 2022, what is causing the market fluctuation this week, the continuing strength of the real estate market, how inflation is impacting the real estate market, and the top 10 states with the highest marriage scores.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including how Tock’s Nick Kokonas survived the pandemic, and a Chicago startup that wants to be the WeWork of alternative medicine.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the Coinbase Super Bowl ad and the amount of crypotcurrency advertising during the game, the U.S. suspending Mexican avocado imports, the price of used cars surging, and how inflation has hit popular Valentine’s Day items.