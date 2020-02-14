Wintrust Business Lunch 2/14/20: Fannie May turns 100, Kate Sullivan shares "To Dine For" Season 2, Consumer Guide Automotive previews the Chicago Auto Show & a Chicagoan's fashion in L.A.

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, February 14th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Fannie May Chocolate Director of Brand Marketing, Jennifer Peterson, shares the special way the Chicago based company is celebrating its 100th anniversary. To celebrate the centennial milestone, Fannie May is releasing a special Valentine Pixie– the most iconic product of all time. Over 200,000 pounds of pecans are used per year and during peak season 40,000 chocolates are sold in one day.

Segment 2: (At 5:51) Emmy Award winning journalist and TV host Kate Sullivan stops by the studio to talk about Season 2 of her show “To Dine For.” Distributed by PBS, Sullivan’s series features stories of creators and dreamers who have reached uncommon success through ingenuity and innovation. The interview takes place in their favorite restaurant which becomes the backdrop for a passionate and fascinating conversation about life, success and what it takes to pursue and achieve the American Dream.

Segment 3: (At 16:01) Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive gives us a preview of what not to miss including his picks for the most innovative features you can see at the Chicago Auto Show. For almost 50 years, editors at Consumer Guide test drive and thoroughly evaluate virtually every new car, truck, minivan and S.U.V. in America.

Segment 4: (At 23:29) Entrepreneur and Chicagoan Janet Mandell has millions of dollars worth of merchandise in her two showrooms in Chicago and L.A. Her high end fashion rental service has become a go-to resource for Hollywood stylists to create looks for A-List celebrities. Her business has experienced exponential growth and allows the busy, modern woman to create a special look for the fraction of the cost. Her merchandise spans from current runway, archived and vintage pieces and she often subscribes to “one size, per style” methodology in her collection as to not have her looks duplicated at events. Check out her website to schedule an appointment to stop by her Chicago showroom.