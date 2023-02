Downtown Chicago skyline is seen beyond Chicago River Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a how to have conversations about money with the people you love.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about new startups popping up in Chicago.

Segment 3: Jodi Zombolo, Associate Vice President, Visitor Events & Programs, Chicago Botanic Garden, joins John to share the details of the Chicago Botanic Garden’s The Orchid Show: Magnified.