Wintrust Business Lunch 2/13/20: Bill Geiger Of Geiger Wealth Management, Why You Should Insure Your Engagement Ring, & Bolingbrook Mayor Claar Says Thanks, But No Thanks To Amazon

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, February 13th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jason Hiner, Editorial Director for CNET, has today’s dose of tech news including early reviews of Samsung Galaxy 2 Flip, Uber lets you talk to a real person to order a car, and did you know your phone talks about you behind your back.

Segment 2: (At 3:49) Bill Geiger of Geiger Wealth Management joins Ji in the studio with a special offer for listeners and advice on investing with a safety net for those looking to retire in five to ten years. Geiger and his team assess risks in your portfolio and ensure you protect your ability to live comfortably in retirement.

Segment 3: (At 12:46) Planning to propose on Valentine’s Day? Insurance Quotes analyst Erik Josowitz tells us why the first call after getting engaged should be your insurance agent.

Segment 4: (At 20:06) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth checks in with Ji to discuss trending local business stories. The 78 mega-development will take up 62 acres along the Chicago River in the South Loop all the way to Chinatown. The Discovery Partners Institute– University of Illinois-fueled innovation and research center– just signed on as a tenant and will be a big boost for developing young talent in the city. Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar says “no thanks” to Amazon’s offer to build an 825,000-square-foot fulfillment center with 1,500 jobs.